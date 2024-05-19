PGA Championship Round 4 live updates, leaderboard: Who will emerge from the logjam atop the leaderboard?

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Sahith Theegala held a three-way tie atop the leaderboard early on Sunday at Valhalla

It's been a bit since a major championship produced a truly dramatic finish. It's gonna take something special for anyone to run away with the 2024 PGA Championship.

Starting Sunday, 15 players will be within five shots of the lead. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, at -15, are a shot clear of Sahith Theegala, who stood tough Saturday despite a rough start. Behind them, well, we've got a traffic jam.

Theegala immediately tied both Schauffele and Morikawa with an early birdie on Sunday afternoon, too, with a deep birdie putt. It's in the early stages of the final round at Valhalla in Louisville, but it's setting up to be a wild Sunday.

If you're looking for how to watch, click here.

If you're looking for the leaderboard, click here.

If you're looking for tee times, click here.

And if you're looking for on-course updates ... we've got you covered right here ...