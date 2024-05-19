Nick Bromberg
PGA Championship Round 4 live updates, leaderboard: Who will emerge from the logjam atop the leaderboard?
Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Sahith Theegala held a three-way tie atop the leaderboard early on Sunday at Valhalla
It's been a bit since a major championship produced a truly dramatic finish. It's gonna take something special for anyone to run away with the 2024 PGA Championship.
Starting Sunday, 15 players will be within five shots of the lead. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, at -15, are a shot clear of Sahith Theegala, who stood tough Saturday despite a rough start. Behind them, well, we've got a traffic jam.
Theegala immediately tied both Schauffele and Morikawa with an early birdie on Sunday afternoon, too, with a deep birdie putt. It's in the early stages of the final round at Valhalla in Louisville, but it's setting up to be a wild Sunday.
Live16 updates
Here we go ...
Everyone is now on the course, including the co-leaders, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.
Schauffele's drive on No. 1 tricked into the right rough; Morikawa found the fairway.
Up ahead, Bryson DeChambeau had a good look at birdie on No. 1 to get to within a shot of the lead but pulled it. Can't let those opportunities slip by on a day like today when red numbers are there for the taking.
Logjam is jamming up
With some of those atop the leaderboard now on the course, 17 players are now within five shots of the lead. That includes Justin Thomas (-11), who holed out from the greenside bunker at No. 3.
Louisville's own does it again! 👑
JT holes out for birdie on 3.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/jsur8y1Eb8
— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2024
Valhalla's got snakes
No need for grounds crew when you got this guy ...
Anybody can grab a birdie at Valhalla. Only this good ol' boy got a snake. pic.twitter.com/vcc1Zcj2DN
— Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) May 19, 2024
What score will it take to win?
With Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa at 15-under to start, what score is it going to take to win today? David Duval said on the CBS broadcast that 19-under wins it. With all the red numbers on the board so far today, the guess here is even lower — 20-under.
That would be 66 from the leaders, and with 63 there for the taking, that brings everyone who is 12-under or better in the mix:
Schauffele (-15)
Morikawa (-15)
Theegala (-14)
Lowry (-13)
DeChambeau (-13)
Hovland (-13)
Rose (-12)
MacIntyre (-12)
Turns out, Scottie Scheffler is human
A day after his first over-par round since last August, Scottie Scheffler has gotten off to a hom-hum start to round 4. A bogey at the first, followed by a missed six-footer for birdie has him at 6-under. Who could blame him for coming back to earth after what happened Friday, right?
We've already got a 64
England's Jordan Smith got out early and showed that there are scores still to be had at Valhalla. Behind six birdies, an eagle and even a bogey, Smith carded an 7-under 6
Golf can be cruel
Brooks Koepka threw a dart into the seventh ... and this happened:
Sometimes you hit a shot that's TOO good! 🎯
Brooks Koepka gets an unlucky bounce off the pin. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/HpaiGtmEpm
— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2024
A likely tap in for birdie turned into a par. Koepka is 3-under on his round, but at 7-under for the tournament, a repeat isn't happening.
13th is driveable
Here's something to keep an eye on later in the day: the 349-yard par-4 13th is apparently driveable:
Look at the POWER. 🤯
Alejandro Tosti drives the 13th green with ease. #PGAChamp
🎥 @PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/uu1HUg0W8O
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 19, 2024
He'd end up making that short putt for eagle.
This could get interesting later in the day when the leaders head there with someone needing to make a move.
Final round underway
The final round of the 2024 PGA Championship is underway and, yes, there are scores to be had today. Red figures dot the leaderboard already in the early way, including Brooks Koepka, who's 2-under on his round through just four holes. If that's any indication, it's going to be a shootout to win for those atop the leaderboard.