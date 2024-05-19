Advertisement
PGA Championship Round 4 live updates, leaderboard: Who will emerge from the logjam atop the leaderboard?

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Sahith Theegala held a three-way tie atop the leaderboard early on Sunday at Valhalla

yahoo sports staff
2

It's been a bit since a major championship produced a truly dramatic finish. It's gonna take something special for anyone to run away with the 2024 PGA Championship.

Starting Sunday, 15 players will be within five shots of the lead. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, at -15, are a shot clear of Sahith Theegala, who stood tough Saturday despite a rough start. Behind them, well, we've got a traffic jam.

Theegala immediately tied both Schauffele and Morikawa with an early birdie on Sunday afternoon, too, with a deep birdie putt. It's in the early stages of the final round at Valhalla in Louisville, but it's setting up to be a wild Sunday.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Shane Lowry gets robbed of an eagle by the flagstick

    The flagstick kept Shane Lowry from tying Xander Schauffele at 16-under.

    Lowry hit a beautiful chip from in front of the green on No. 4 that was dead center of the cup but had a little too much speed. The ball ricocheted off the stick and somehow stayed out.

    Lowry had to settle for birdie and is tied with Collin Morikawa a shot back.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Scottie Scheffler is on a birdie tear

    Scottie Scheffler moves to 11-under after a birdie on No. 13 and has now birdied four of his last six holes.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Shane Lowry moves to 14-under

    The top five players are now separated by just two shots after Shane Lowry birdied the par 3 No. 3.

  • Nick Bromberg

    DeChambeau now two back of Schauffele

    Bryson DeChambeau hit a fantastic second shot to set up an easy birdie putt on No. 2 to move to 14-under and two shots back of Xander Schauffele.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Xander Schauffele birdies No. 1

    Xander Schauffele birdies his first hole to get to 16-under and one shot clear of Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

    Schauffele's second shot barely got over the bunker in front of the green but rolled out to give him a decent look for birdie that he converted.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Sahith Theegala gets to 15-under with a 55-footer

    Sahith Theegala has joined Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa at 15-under with a remarkable 55-foot birdie putt on No. 1.

  • Here we go ...

    Everyone is now on the course, including the co-leaders, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

    Schauffele's drive on No. 1 tricked into the right rough; Morikawa found the fairway.

    Up ahead, Bryson DeChambeau had a good look at birdie on No. 1 to get to within a shot of the lead but pulled it. Can't let those opportunities slip by on a day like today when red numbers are there for the taking.

  • Logjam is jamming up

    With some of those atop the leaderboard now on the course, 17 players are now within five shots of the lead. That includes Justin Thomas (-11), who holed out from the greenside bunker at No. 3.

  • Valhalla's got snakes

    No need for grounds crew when you got this guy ...

  • Nick Bromberg

    As the chasers to Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa begin their rounds, Lee Hodges makes a move early. He's now -11 and four shots back of the lead after a birdie on No. 1.

    Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, is still hitting shots like these even though he's out of contention for the win following his poor round on Saturday.

  • What score will it take to win?

    With Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa at 15-under to start, what score is it going to take to win today? David Duval said on the CBS broadcast that 19-under wins it. With all the red numbers on the board so far today, the guess here is even lower — 20-under.

    That would be 66 from the leaders, and with 63 there for the taking, that brings everyone who is 12-under or better in the mix:

    Schauffele (-15)
    Morikawa (-15)
    Theegala (-14)
    Lowry (-13)
    DeChambeau (-13)
    Hovland (-13)
    Rose (-12)
    MacIntyre (-12)

  • Turns out, Scottie Scheffler is human

    A day after his first over-par round since last August, Scottie Scheffler has gotten off to a hom-hum start to round 4. A bogey at the first, followed by a missed six-footer for birdie has him at 6-under. Who could blame him for coming back to earth after what happened Friday, right?

  • We've already got a 64

    England's Jordan Smith got out early and showed that there are scores still to be had at Valhalla. Behind six birdies, an eagle and even a bogey, Smith carded an 7-under 6

  • Golf can be cruel

    Brooks Koepka threw a dart into the seventh ... and this happened:

    A likely tap in for birdie turned into a par. Koepka is 3-under on his round, but at 7-under for the tournament, a repeat isn't happening.

  • 13th is driveable

    Here's something to keep an eye on later in the day: the 349-yard par-4 13th is apparently driveable:

    He'd end up making that short putt for eagle.

    This could get interesting later in the day when the leaders head there with someone needing to make a move.

  • Final round underway

    The final round of the 2024 PGA Championship is underway and, yes, there are scores to be had today. Red figures dot the leaderboard already in the early way, including Brooks Koepka, who's 2-under on his round through just four holes. If that's any indication, it's going to be a shootout to win for those atop the leaderboard.