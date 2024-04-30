UNC Football early odds to win the National Championship

Well, the early odds are in for the 2024-2025 winner of the college football championship, and despite low odds, there’s still a chance for the UNC football program.

Finding UNC’s chances to win it all is like a game of finding where’s Waldo. It is there if you look hard enough. The Tar Heels are currently tied for 17 best odds on BETMGM (+15000) to win the National Championship, the fifth best odds coming from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Florida State leads all ACC schools in odds (+2500), followed by Clemson (+3000), Miami (+5000) and Louisville (+10000). Luckily for ACC programs, they will have a better chance at grabbing the national championship with the NCAA heading into a 12-team format for playoffs.

The new format will still cause a fuss, but it should limit the winner of the ACC from being snubbed again by the committee. It will also give teams like UNC a better chance at still playing for the National Championship even if they have a loss on their record.

If you feel like UNC can win it all, now would be the best time to place a bet, seeing that $10 could net you $1,510.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire