Jake Johnson, brother of Max Johnson, to transfer out of Texas A&M

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed their first big commitment ut of the transfer portal a week ago when Jake Johnson made the decision to the program.

Johnson joined UNC just days after entering the portal as the Tar Heels will look to replace Drake Maye who is likely heading to the NFL. But now, they could have the chance to add Johnson’s brother, Jake, as well.

The tight end entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, leaving after two seasons with Texas A&M.. He posted this message to officially enter the portal as the Aggies welcome in the Mike Elko era:

“Thank you for the last 2 years at Texas A&M! It has been a defining chapter in my journey,” said Johnson. “I have made relationships and bonds that will last a lifetime. With much thought and prayer, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal with three years left of eligibility left.”

He has three years of eligibility left and right away, North Carolina feels like a team to watch. Not only is his brother a quarterback there but the Tar Heels do have a need at the tight end position with Kamari Morales heading to Boston College and a pending decision from Bryson Nesbit.

Johnson had 235 receiving yards for four touchdowns in 12 games last season.

