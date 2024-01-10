Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin among top bonus earners in CFB. See how much he made

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin received at least $650,000 in bonuses for his team's achievements during the 2023 season, according to public records obtained by USA TODAY.

Kiffin's bonus total ranks him fourth among coaches at universities that make their contracts publicly available, trailing only Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Washington's Kalen DeBoer and Louisville's Jeff Brohm.

The largest bonus for Kiffin came from the Rebels' participation in the Peach Bowl, which earned him $250,000. He also received $150,000 each for Ole Miss' fifth and sixth SEC wins of the season, as well as $100,000 for defeating Power Five opposition in a nonconference game as the Rebels topped the ACC's Georgia Tech.

Kiffin was also eligible to receive up to $200,000 in bonus money based on Ole Miss' season ticket sales. The athletic department did not respond to USA TODAY's request for those figures. He could also receive up to $150,000 for the Rebels' 2023 Academic Progress Rate.

Kiffin's base compensation for the 2023 season was $8,750,000. He received an additional $250,000 on Dec. 31 for remaining at Ole Miss. He is due to make $8,850,000 in base salary in 2024, with an additional $150,000 on offer should he remain the Rebels' coach at the end of the calendar year.

