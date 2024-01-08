One goal for each Ole Miss football position group as Lane Kiffin gears up for 2024 CFP run

OXFORD — More than 230 days stand between Ole Miss football and its 2024 season opener against Furman, but the clock is already ticking.

With the Rebels in position to start as a top-10 team in 2024, one of the most crucial offseasons in program history is underway for Lane Kiffin and his staff.

They did much of their roster-building work before the offseason even truly began, amassing college football's top transfer portal class according to 247Sports.

With that talent in tow, here's one offseason goal for each Ole Miss position group.

Quarterback

The objective: Develop a reliable understudy for Jaxson Dart

A quarterback injury is the quickest way to derail a season that looks as promising as 2024 does for Ole Miss. In Walker Howard and Austin Simmons, the Rebels have two reserves with a combined 36 snaps of collegiate experience. Ensuring one of those talents is prepared to steady the ship in the face of disaster is a key priority.

Running back

The objective: Replace Quinshon Judkins

This one is simple. The Rebels lost one of the top running backs in college football to the transfer portal last week. They probably aren't going to replace his skill set, but they could – with a more functional offense and the right balance – replace his production. In 2023, the Rebels ranked fifth in the SEC in rushing, the second-lowest conference finish for a Kiffin offense since 2014.

Wide receiver

The objective: Establish a hierarchy, and ensure everyone buys into it

Ole Miss has what can only be described as a good problem at wide receiver: The Rebels have way too much talent to fit on the field at the same time. Stars Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins are returning. Former All-SEC performer Juice Wells is transferring from South Carolina. Top junior college prospect Deion Smith is set to arrive, too. Plus, there's a pair of talented freshmen from this year's team to account for in Cayden Lee and Ayden Williams. That's a lot of competition for not a lot of snaps, and managing expectations will be important.

Tight end

The objective: Harness Caden Prieskorn's bowl game momentum

Injury robbed Caden Prieskorn of a conventional preseason build-up after he transferred from Memphis last offseason. In a complicated offense like the one Ole Miss operates, that's a huge deal. Healthy and up to speed, Prieskorn popped off for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Peach Bowl. An offseason to immerse himself further in the scheme should make that type of production more repeatable.

Offensive line

The objective: Lift the talent level to match the rest of the roster

If there is one position group that, as of Monday, appeared most likely to prevent Ole Miss from achieving its stated goal of making the College Football Playoff, this is it. The Rebels need to acquire some talent in the transfer portal. Southern Miss guard Gerquan Scott is a decent start. Ole Miss needs to do more, and it will.

Defensive line

The objective: Find the right mix for games against big-time opponents

In 2023, Ole Miss went 1-for-3 with its pass rush against the best teams on its schedule. After a four-sack showing at Alabama in September, the Rebels got to the quarterback just once combined in two games against Georgia and Penn State. Coordinator Pete Golding will have much more athleticism to work with in 2024. Is rotating it aggressively, as he did in 2023, the way forward? Or is a different mix best against the stronger teams on the Rebels' schedule?

Linebacker

The objective: Settle on Suntarine Perkins' future

Even considering the influx of talent Ole Miss has enjoyed this offseason, sophomore Suntarine Perkins has a case to be the most athletic player on the Rebels' roster. Golding teased more linebacker snaps for him after playing mostly on the edge in 2023. Getting him on the field alongside Ole Miss' bevy of pass-rushing talent would certainly be a boost. The Rebels have an offseason to make that possible.

Secondary

The objective: Efficiently replace departing experience

There were five players in the Ole Miss secondary who saw at least 680 snaps last season. Three of them are out of eligibility. The Rebels have already made five experienced transfer portal additions to fortify their secondary. After doing well to bring their newcomers up to speed quickly last season, the Rebels must do so again with a big influx of fresh faces.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

