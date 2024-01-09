Ole Miss football rankings: Where Lane Kiffin's Rebels finished the 2023 season
Ole Miss football's Peach Bowl victory over Penn State earned the Rebels a slight bump in the final AP Top 25 Poll of the 2023 season.
Released soon after Michigan defeated Washington in Monday night's national championship game, the Rebels (11-2, 6-2 SEC) checked in at No. 9, two spots higher from the previous poll on Dec. 3.
The final US LBM Coaches Poll will be released later Tuesday.
It's the highest Ole Miss was slotted in the AP Poll during the entire season and the first time it has finished inside the top 10 since the 2015 season. The last time Ole Miss ended the season at ninth or better was 1969, when it went 8-3 and was ranked No. 8.
Michigan (15-0, 9-0 Big Ten) was voted the unanimous No. 1. Three other SEC teams are in the top 10 with Georgia at No. 4, Alabama at No. 5 and Mizzou at No. 8.
Here's a look at the full AP Poll.
Ole Miss football in the AP Poll
Michigan
Washington
Texas
Georgia
Alabama
Oregon
Florida State
Mizzou
Ole Miss
Ohio State
Arizona
LSU
Penn State
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Tennessee
Kansas State
Louisville
Clemson
NC State
SMU
Kansas
Iowa
Liberty
