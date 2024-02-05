How Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin reacted to Taylor Swift's album announcement

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin loves Taylor Swift, and his enthusiasm for social media is well-known.

So, naturally, when Swift announced her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, Kiffin was quick to provide his thoughts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"LFG!!!!! Love the drama," Kiffin wrote on Sunday, tagging Swift in his post.

The album is set to release on April 19.

It is not Kiffin's first foray into sharing his enthusiasm for Swift publicly.

He declined an invitation to sing his favorite song of Swift's during a press conference before the Peach Bowl, which Ole Miss won over Penn State on Dec. 30 to secure the program's first 11-win season.

Kiffin did, however, explain why he connects so much with her music.

"She's got a lot of great songs," Kiffin said. "I just think she's really amazing that she can connect to so many people. I kind of think a lot of times movies, songs nowadays, it's like how fast can people pump them out and make money. I feel like she takes a lot of time, and there's a lot of meaning in them, and they can relate to a lot of people. I don't know that I can pick just one."

