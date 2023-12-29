Lane Kiffin is big fan of Taylor Swift songs. Just don't ask Ole Miss football coach to sing one

ATLANTA — Despite encouragement from Penn State coach James Franklin, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin declined a reporter's invitation to sing his favorite Taylor Swift song during a joint press conference on Friday to preview the Peach Bowl.

"I can't sing," Kiffin said. "Nor will I right now."

Kiffin, a devout Swiftie, is in his Indecisive Era when it comes to choosing a favorite Taylor Swift song to begin with.

He'd previously touted "Karma" as his favorite track of hers, but that proclamation ‒ made after the Rebels beat Texas A&M in 2022 ‒ may have been connected to his determination to troll former Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher.

Friday, he had no such agenda.

"She's got a lot of great songs," Kiffin said. "I just think she's really amazing that she can connect to so many people. I kind of think a lot of times movies, songs nowadays, it's like how fast can people pump them out and make money. I feel like she takes a lot of time, and there's a lot of meaning in them, and they can relate to a lot of people. I don't know that I can pick just one."

Kiffin's Rebels (10-2) will conclude their season against the Nittany Lions (10-2) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

