Ole Miss football adds four-star linebacker recruit Corey Amos from class of 2025

Ole Miss football already has the No. 1 transfer class according to 247 Sports, but the Rebels aren't done yet.

Coach Lane Kiffin added four-star linebacker Corey Amos to the roster, the first 2025 commit for Ole Miss. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive player announced his commitment to the Rebels via social media on Saturday.

Amos attended Opelousas High School in Opelousas, Louisiana and drew offers from Big Ten powerhouses like Michigan and Penn State. After visiting Oxford this weekend, Amos decided to commit to Ole Miss.

Corey Amos 2025 ranking

According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, Amos is the No. 30-ranked linebacker in the nation, and No. 6 player in the state of Louisiana. Additionally, he is slotted at No. 268 nationally in the class of 2025.

Amos drew offers from Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Penn State, and Nicholls State before opting to join Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football adds four-star LB Corey Amos from class of 2025