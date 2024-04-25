Ole Miss basketball, Chris Beard add Virginia Tech transfer point guard Sean Pedulla

Chris Beard added another offensive weapon for Ole Miss basketball.

Former Virginia Tech point guard Sean Pedulla committed to the Rebels on Wednesday, one day after the 6-foot-1 guard took to social media to announce he would not be returning for his final season.

According to On3, he picked the Rebels over Oklahoma, Creighton, and others.

Pedulla was reportedly scheduled to visit Alabama on Thursday.

Pedulla averaged 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season on 42.4% shooting from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, earning third-team All-ACC honors.

Pedulla scored career-highs of 32 and 33 points in back-to-back games on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13. Per 247Sports' transfer portal rankings, Pedulla was ranked as the No. 39 overall player and a four-star transfer. As a high school recruit, he was ranked as the No. 10 combo guard and the No. 140 player overall in the 2021 recruiting class.

Ole Miss went 20-12 in the first season under Beard.

The Rebels have also added Sam Houston guard Davon Barnes, guard/forward Dre Davis from Seton Hall, Belmont forward Malik Dia and UNC Greensboro forward Mikeal Brown-Jones from the transfer portal this offseason.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Sean Pedulla: Virginia Tech point guard transfers to Chris Beard, Ole Miss