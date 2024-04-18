Ole Miss basketball lands Sam Houston's Davon Barnes, Chris Beard up to four portal pledges

OXFORD ― Davon Barnes had Ole Miss basketball on the ropes this November, when he scored 22 points as the Rebels just narrowly avoided an upset scare from Sam Houston State.

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard must have liked what he saw.

Barnes announced his commitment to play for the Rebels via social media on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Collierville High School product averaged 13.5 points per game and 3.5 rebounds on his way to second-team All-Conference USA honors a season ago.

Barnes, who played his first two collegiate seasons at Texas Southern, averaged over 17 points in the three games he played against power conference opposition last season. He also has NCAA Tournament experience, having twice appeared in March Madness while at Texas Southern.

He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Barnes becomes the fourth transfer portal addition for the Rebels, all of which have come in the last week.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Davon Barnes transfer: Sam Houston guard commits to Ole Miss basketball