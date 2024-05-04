Padres reportedly closing in on trade to acquire 2-time batting champ Luis Arráez from Marlins

Luis Arraez is reportedly joining the San Diego Padres. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are closing in on a deal to acquire two-time batting champion Luis Arráez from the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Marlins will receive three prospects and a relief pitcher in return for the second baseman. Other specifics of the trade weren't initially reported. A two-time All-Star, Arráez won a batting title in each of the last two seasons.

Arráez slashed .354/.393/.469 with 10 home runs and 69 RBI in Miami last season, all career highs. He won the AL batting title in 2022 with a .316/.375/.420 slash line while playing for the Minnesota Twins. In 33 games this season, Arráez is slashing .299/.347/.372 with five RBI and no home runs.

Arráez joins a Padres team with an established infield featuring veterans Jake Cronenworth, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Boegarts and Manny Machado. He could split his time at designated hitter and rotating into the San Diego infield. He'll leave Miami after spending a season-plus with the Marlins. He previously played his first four MLB seasons with the Twins.

The Padres are off to a 16-18 start that's good for second place in the NL West, 4.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. The arrival of Arráez bolsters their lineup as they project to compete for an NL will-card berth.

The Marlins are off to one of the worst starts in baseball at 9-24. They'll add pieces for the future with little hope of competing this season.