Oklahoma State basketball's Eric Dailey Jr. mulling options as other players enter portal

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton was a freshman point guard at South Carolina in 2000 when Eric Dailey Sr. first met the man who would eventually coach his son.

Dailey’s wife, Shell Dailey, was an assistant coach at South Carolina at the time, and Eric was using some of the SC facilities to rehab an injury suffered while playing professionally overseas.

Then, about 20 years later, Eric walked into an event with Team USA Basketball, where his 15-year-old son, Eric Jr., had been invited to participate.

“I look in the stands and every coach in the country is there,” Eric Sr. told The Oklahoman. “And then I see Mike Boynton.

“The excitement wasn’t how you would greet a head coach. It was like my little brother. I might’ve slapped him in the chest or something.”

With Boynton’s firing last week, and the opening of the transfer portal Monday, Oklahoma State is set to face significant roster turnover.

Oklahoma State forward Eric Dailey Jr. dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCF Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Freshman center Brandon Garrison has already entered the transfer portal, and junior point guard Javon Small is reportedly heading the same direction, though he posted on social media Monday that he has “not officially” entered his name. More are most certainly to enter the portal, though some might wait to see who the Cowboys’ next coach will be.

One way or another, for the Dailey family, a decision must be made. Their only true connection to OSU was Boynton, who coached Eric Jr. for two seasons with USA Basketball and one with the Cowboys.

A highly touted recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, when he signed with the Pokes last year, Eric Jr. could test the waters in the portal, where the 6-foot-8, 225-pound swingman would likely find plenty of interest.

With his size, versatility and pedigree, he could explore professional options, whether overseas or through the NBA pre-draft process. In fact, that route could benefit Eric Jr.’s long-term goals, even if he doesn’t opt for the NBA Draft this year.

Going through the pre-draft workouts can provide knowledge of what areas scouts say he needs to improve.

Eric Jr. came off the bench in the second half of the season, not because he wasn’t good enough to start, but because Boynton saw the potential for mismatches with Eric Jr. on the second unit.

Among the talented class of Big 12 freshmen — which includes some potential future NBA Draft lottery picks — Eric Jr. was the only player to finish in the top five in points (9.3), rebounds (4.8) and assists (1.5) per game.

“All freshmen hit a wall, right?” Eric Sr. said. “Mike really helped Eric this year, because he understood him. He helped him at different times through the year to get past different walls that all freshmen hit. Mike was trying to help Eric break the wall down.”

Feb 28, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys center Brandon Garrison (23) in action at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Dailey family strongly considered the overseas route for Eric Jr. rather than college, and because of the amount of basketball he’s played in Europe, primarily with Team USA’s younger squads, his game has an international flavor.

That shows in his versatility, playing inside and out, as well as his passing ability, which came up big in a few instances for the Cowboys. Additionally, he shot 49.6% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Daileys viewed OSU as a perfect landing spot because of the relationship with Boynton, built through their time with USA Basketball.

“Eric sat beside him on the bench every game,” Eric Sr. said. “He was learning, and I was watching Mike tell him things and I’m watching their rapport. I’m like, man, that’s pretty cool, because we needed that if we’re gonna send him with someone for college.”

While Eric Jr. desires team success, the personal maturation of his game is crucial to his future goals as well.

“Eric’s in his pro development stages,” Eric Sr. said. “He’s trying to prepare for the NBA. So you gotta have someone who can coach you through that, because it’s a process.

“You gotta know how to navigate through that when you’re being evaluated. Mike was able to prepare Eric for that.”

