Oklahoma State basketball freshman Eric Dailey Jr. likes being 'that spark plug' off bench

STILLWATER — Eric Dailey Jr. could’ve dropped his head when Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton told the freshman he was being pulled out of the starting lineup.

But the move wasn’t a demotion, just a reorganization, and Dailey responded with a season-high 15 points in his first game off the bench.

Three games into the experiment, Boynton and Dailey are both pleased with how the move is working.

The 6-foot-8 forward brings both a scoring punch and some versatility in a reserve role, which is likely where he’ll be when the Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) visit eighth-ranked Kansas (16-4, 4-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

“I’m cool with it,” said Dailey, who was a four-star prospect and the centerpiece of Boynton’s 2023 recruiting class. “Being a starter, it’s cool, but doing the right things for your team is even better.

“Coach needs me to come off the bench and be that spark plug, that’s what I’ve been doing for the most part. I ain’t got no problem with it. Whatever we gotta do to get a win is what we gotta do, so it’s all good.”

Mussatto: Mike Boynton isn't dodging questions about future with Oklahoma State basketball

Oklahoma State's Eric Dailey Jr. (2) celebrates a 3-point basket in the first half of the college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Chicago State Cougars at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Boynton and his squad finally ended their six-game losing streak on Saturday, but remain in the basement of the Big 12 standings, looking for something to ignite a season of close calls. The Pokes are 1-7 in games decided by five points or fewer.

Perhaps the lineup shuffle could bring a flicker.

In three games off the bench, Dailey has scored 15, 13 and eight points. In the last of those — OSU’s 70-66 win over West Virginia — he added four rebounds, two assists and a steal to help the Cowboys to their first Big 12 win of the season.

In late November, Boynton settled on a starting lineup of Javon Small, Bryce Thompson, Quion Williams, Dailey and Brandon Garrison.

But prior to the road game at Kansas State on Jan. 20, Boynton inserted John-Michael Wright and Connor Dow for Williams and Dailey.

The primary goal in moving Dailey was to have an offensive presence off the bench.

“When he was starting, we were getting pretty much all of our offensive production from the starting group,” Boynton said. “You need some balance. So he gives us that. We know he can score. He’s a guy who’s gonna come in — I don’t know if it’s eight or 18, but he’s gonna get some baskets, and he’s a threat to score.”

More: Focus is bigger than basketball for Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton in Remember the Ten game

Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) celebrates after shooting three ˜in the second half during a college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Tournament between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the North Texas Mean Green at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

When Dailey comes off the bench, he will occasionally replace the 6-foot-11 Garrison at center, which can lead to mismatches because of Dailey’s ability to stretch the floor and pull the opponent’s big man out of the paint.

With Dow and Wright in the starting lineup along with Thompson and Small, OSU can better spread the floor offensively with multiple deep threats and open space to isolate Garrison inside.

Dow, a 6-foot-6 sharpshooter, seems to be benefiting from the added playing time in his true freshman season, and Wright, a super-senior, has experienced a bit of a rebirth after going through a dry stretch in December and early January.

The 6-foot-1 guard has scored at least 11 points as a starter in the last three games, going 11-of-15 from 3-point range.

“I’ve pretty much kept the same mindset, even when I wasn’t playing as much,” Wright said. “Just trying to give the most I can to my team and my teammates. The coaches, they put me back in, let me get more back in the groove and I feel good.

“I’ll feel better when we get the wins, but they’re gonna come. We just gotta keep stacking days. We still see promise in the rest of this season.”

OSU vs. Kansas

TIPOFF: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU basketball's Eric Dailey Jr. happy as 'that spark plug' off bench