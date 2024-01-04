Oklahoma State basketball vs. Chicago State: 3 takeaways as Cowboys roll into Big 12 play

STILLWATER – Nonconference play ended with a comfortable win for the Cowboys.

OSU jumped out to a big lead in the first half and didn’t let up, defeating Chicago State, 72-53, at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday night. Next up for the Cowboys, conference play, which begins Saturday against Baylor.

Here are three takeaways from OSU’s win.

More: Five things to know about Oklahoma State men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

OSU capitalizes on hot start

In the Cowboys’ past two games against, they let South Carolina State and Wofford linger into halftime and even into the second half. Like the Bulldogs and Terriers, the Cougars were another outmatched team, but this time OSU (8-5) put them away early.

Chicago State (7-14) took a 4-2 lead, then OSU went on a 24-2 run in which it was executing across the board. The Cowboys went 8 of 12 from the field and had four assists with no turnovers, and the defense forced the Cougars to shoot 1 for 14 during that stretch.

More importantly, OSU didn’t have a lull that let Chicago State get back into the game.

The Cowboys kept the Cougars in check defensively and scored 19 fast-break points while CSU had four. No chance to stumble was given at the free throw line, either, where the Cowboys went 12 for 15.

Bryce Thompson, Eric Dailey Jr. and Javon Small each scored in double figures, and the Cowboys soared to a 25-point lead in the second half.

More: Oklahoma State basketball: Breaking down the Cowboys' roster for the 2023-24 season

Oklahoma State's Bryce Thompson (1) goes up for a basket as Chicago State's Wesley Cardet Jr. (1) defends of the college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Chicago State Cougars at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Lineup taking shape, Cowboys trending upward heading into Big 12 play

OSU coach Mike Boynton said last week that it was time to tighten up the lineup in preparation for the conference opener against Baylor on Saturday, and the past two games have been a peak at what that looks like.

Dailey, Williams, Javon Small, Bryce Thompson and Brandon Garrison are the starting five, then Jarius Hicklen, Jamyron Keller and Mike Marsh round out the rotation. Around eight players is where Boynton said he wants the rotation to be, which is what it was against SCSU, but guard John-Michael Wright also got into the action Wednesday.

The tightened lineup has worked well for the Cowboys, too.

The freshmen are looking more comfortable together, and an identity is taking shape. The 3-point shooting continues to be a strength, with the Cowboys entering the day shooting 38% (27th nationally), and the Cowboys shot 12 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Turnovers (15) and offensive rebounds (13) have been issues that resurface from time to time, but things have seemed to begin to mesh during the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.

More: Big 12 men's basketball power rankings: Kansas remains No. 1 as conference play looms

Oklahoma State's Eric Dailey Jr. (2) celebrates a 3-point basket in the first half of the college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Chicago State Cougars at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Eric Dailey Jr. shows versatility

Dailey’s potential has never been in question, but he did it all for the Cowboys on Wednesday and showed his versatility.

On offense, he hit a 3, was strong in the paint and found the open man, On defense, he reeled in rebounds and forced steals. He even helped ignite the crowd and set the tempo early in the game with his first of three assists – an alley-oop to Quion Williams three minutes into the first half.

Dailey finished with 12 points and nine rebounds along with a pair of steals and a block.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball beats Chicago State in final Big 12 tune-up