What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Chicago State on today? Time and schedule
The Oklahoma State men's basketball team is aiming to close out non-conference play in a big way.
The Cowboys host Chicago State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena aiming for a fifth straight win just a few days before Big 12 play begins.
Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (7-5) and Cougars (7-13):
What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Chicago State start?
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater
The Cowboys and Cougars will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.
What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Chicago State basketball on today?
Streaming: ESPN+ (here's how to stream it live)
Mike Wolfe and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.
Oklahoma State vs. Chicago State betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 2
Spread: N/A
Over/under: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
