What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Chicago State on today? Time and schedule

The Oklahoma State men's basketball team is aiming to close out non-conference play in a big way.

The Cowboys host Chicago State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena aiming for a fifth straight win just a few days before Big 12 play begins.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (7-5) and Cougars (7-13):

Dec 20, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Quion Williams (5) blocks out Wofford Terriers guard Chase Martin (5) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Chicago State start?

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Cougars will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Chicago State basketball on today?

Mike Wolfe and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma State vs. Chicago State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 2

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

