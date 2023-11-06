Oklahoma State basketball: Five things to know about Cowboys entering 2023-24 season

STILLWATER — After a deep run in the NIT Tournament, Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team is looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time under coach Mike Boynton.

That begins at 8 p.m. Monday night when the new-look Cowboys host Abilene Christian in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Here are five things to know about OSU:

Cowboys have revamped roster

Gone are stalwarts Avery Anderson III, Moussa Cisse and Kalib Boone to other schools.

Only three returning scholarship players return from last season. That leaves Bryce Thompson, John-Michael Wright and Quion Williams as the lone trio fans recognize.

With that comes a new look for the Cowboys.

Boynton believes they are better offensively. Bringing in shooters like Jarius Hicklen helps. But the defense has taken a step or two back from the past two seasons. Losing Cisse is a big reason.

“This team is not what we’ve been defensively,” “We’re going to have to continue to get better and come together as a group to do it.

“In all honesty, we had one of the most dynamic defensive players I’ve ever been around in Moussa for the last two years. He literally could take away a significant portion of a team’s offense by itself. You just don’t have that type of presence.

“But I think collectively they care enough that they’re going to play hard enough to do it, they’re going to follow the gameplan and all of that stuff. I just don’t know if I would expect us to win a whole lot of games in the 50s.”

Javon Small could have biggest impact

The Cowboys finally have a true point guard.

East Carolina transfer Javon Small takes over running the floor for the Cowboys and he brings a dynamic they’ve struggled with at times under Boynton.

Ball movement. Less turnovers.

In a limited amount of games last season due to a knee injury, Small had more assists than Thompson, the Cowboys’ leader in assists last season.

He’s also with the program to help teach true freshman point guard Jamyron Keller develop.

Small will get off to a slow start this season as he misses some time with knee maintenance. Keller is also dealing with a minor injury.

OSU guard Bryce Thompson (1) puts up a shot between Eastern Washington forwards Angelo Allegri (13 Dane Erikstrup (32) during the second round of the NIT on March 19 in Stillwater.

Bryce Thompson returns as leading scorer

Leading the Cowboys offense will likely be Thompson. In his third season after transferring from Kansas, the former Tulsa Booker T. Washington star is now the veteran and leader of the team.

And the normally stoic Thompson is getting more vocal.

“There have definitely been a few moments Coach comes in on one,” “I think those are times where us as leaders, as vets of the group we gotta make sure they wake up. I think we’ve done a good job of bringing those guys along and just making sure we can help them.”

A year ago, Thompson saw an increase in minutes, points, rebounds and assists. He improved his defense, too. But he also increased his turnovers as he played point guard more than usual.

Still, Thompson is the guy who can really take over a game for the Cowboys offensively. He’ll be needed.

Del City's Brandon Garrison (10) blocks Carl Albert's Ta’shawn James (5) during the boys high school basketball championship game between Carl Albert and Del City at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Brandon Garrison, Eric Dailey Jr. lead strong freshman group

With the new-look roster comes a group of new freshmen. And leading the way are two talented big men.

Former Del City star Brandon Garrison and Eric Dailey Jr. are the prizes of the top-10 class.

Garrison, a 6-foot-11, 245-pound four-star recruit, is OSU’s top passer from the low post. He also has a bright future, perhaps even in the NBA.

Dailey, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward, has been on the national circuit for the majority of his life. He’s a Team USA star, too. And he brings the ability to stretch the floor while also have success inside.

But don’t overlook Justin McBride.

The 6-foot-8 freshman from Plano, Texas, has been a fast riser since August, impressing Boynton with his growth and ruining initial thoughts that a redshirt was needed.

Jacksonville Dolphins forward Mike Marsh (12) handles the ball during the second half of an ASUN Conference mens basketball matchup Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Jacksonville University's Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bellarmine Knights defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins 63-61. Jki 022223 Ju Bellarmine Basketball 23

Mike Marsh is the veteran OSU needs

But even with the new bigs, Boynton brought in veteran center Mike Marsh from Jacksonville.

A 6-foot-10, 250-pound redshirt senior in his final year of eligibility, Marsh is expected to begin the season in the starting lineup ahead of Garrison.

Mainly because he has a veteran, physical presence that aids younger players who are developing.

“I think it’s good for those young guys,” “It takes some pressure off them anyway. Honestly, my hope is at some point they both start to put it together and they kinda supplant him in terms of the volume of minutes.

“Maybe he starts the whole year, I don’t know.”

OSU vs. Abilene Christian

TIPOFF: 8 p.m. Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater (ESPN+)

