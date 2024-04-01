Ohio State offers Princeton transfer, Hilliard Bradley product Matt Allocco

Ohio State has offered a scholarship to Princeton transfer Matt Allocco, a Hilliard Bradley product.

A 6-4, 197-pound guard, Allocco averaged 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists during three seasons with the Tigers. A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Allocco signed with Princeton and sat out as the Ivy League canceled the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allocco, who visited Ohio State last week, has one year of eligibility remaining. Kansas, Villanova, Notre Dame and Butler are also known to be recruiting him.

After averaging 4.1 points per game as a reserve in 2021-22, Allocco moved into the starting lineup in 2022-23 and averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists as the Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed. Princeton knocked off No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 7 seed Missouri before falling to No. 6 seed Creighton. He started 31 games and finished 20th in the league in scoring, 18th in assists, 19th in field-goal percentage (45.3%) and 17th in 3s made per game (1.4).

In 2023-24, Allocco averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He became the ninth player in history to shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from three and 90% from the free throw line while averaging at least 10 points per game and playing at least 30 minutes per game. He shot 50.8% from the floor (126 for 248), 90.9% from the free-throw line (70 for 77) and 42.7% from 3 (47 for 110) as Princeton won the Ivy League for a third straight year.

Allocco was named second-team all-conference in each of his final two seasons at Princeton and is a two-time conference player of the week.

He was a first-team all-state player at Hilliard Bradley as a senior and a two-time conference player of the year.

