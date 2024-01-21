Ohio State lands 5-star Alabama transfer quarterback Julian Sayin

Ohio State football is on an absolute recruiting heater at the moment, and the good times continued on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama transfer quarterback Julian Sayin committed to the Buckeyes, giving them yet another elite option at the position for the coming years. The California native stands 6-foot, 1-inch and weighs 195-pounds, held an offer from Ohio State while he was committed to the Crimson Tide.

Sayin signed and then enrolled early, but everything changed when Nick Saban announced his retirement. The No. 3 quarterback and 21st overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2024 class entered the transfer portal on Friday and was immediately connected to Ohio State.

NEWS: Former Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin told ESPN on Sunday that he’s transferring to Ohio State. Sayin is ESPN’s top quarterback recruit in the 2024 class and No. 3 overall player. He’ll enroll soon at OSU and compete in spring practice. pic.twitter.com/Cbl6Au46mF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 21, 2024

All the rumors turned out to be true, as Sayin joins one of the best 2024 recruiting classes. He is the third former Alabama player to join Ohio State during this transfer portal cycle following center Seth McLaughlin and safety Caleb Downs.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire