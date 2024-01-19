Ohio State receives crystal ball picks for former 5-star transfer

We may seem like a broken record here at Buckeyes Wire, but Alabama’s loss of Nick Saban continues to look like Ohio State’s gain.

This time a former 5-star recruit, quarterback Julian Sayin, is the target. The Buckeyes were a bit late into his recruitment, but clearly left an impression on the former Crimson Tide player.

Sayin is expected to enter the transfer portal, and even before his official entrance into it has received crystal ball picks to end up in Columbus. 247Sports Tom Loy was first and now Chris Hummer and Steve Wiltfong followed suit. He was the top quarterback of the 2023 class and No. 5 recruit nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Sources: Alabama freshman quarterback Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Sayin is expected to initiate the transfer process on Friday, per sources. pic.twitter.com/TVpwQth7ic — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

Head coach Ryan Day has made multiple moves to improve the quarterback room since the 2023 season’s starter Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal. Former Kansas State starter, Will Howard, was brought in the bridge to gap this coming season, Air Noland was signed in the 2024 recruiting class and Sayin would be a literal icing on the cake.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire