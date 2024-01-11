Legendary Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Announces Retirement

It was already apparent that college football was going to look very different next year. Between conference realignment and the 12-team playoff starting next season, it was already set to be the beginning of a new era for the sport.

Massive news which hit the college football and sports world on Wednesday afternoon has now only amplified that with the announcement of Nick Saban’s retirement.

The legendary Alabama head coach is deservedly regarded as the greatest coach in the history of college football. Saban retires with a resume like no other in the sport with seven national championships and 11 SEC championships.

Saban won his first national title with LSU in 2003 before his long stint at Alabama starting in 2007 where he led the Crimson Tide on an all-time great run, winning an incredible six national championships in his time with the Crimson Tide in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020.

Nick Saban is one of the best to ever do it: 🐐 7 National championships (6 w/ Bama, 1 w/ LSU)

🐐 5x SEC COY awards

🐐 297 career wins (5th all-time) 28 years of greatness pic.twitter.com/WlEGUFYXz6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2024

This announcement will have an impact on Ohio State and the rest of the changing college football landscape as Alabama, who has been the premier program in the sport over the past decade plus, will step into a new era with the retirement of a legend.

While the retirement comes as a surprise to many it’s a very understandable decision as Saban is 72 years old and has accomplished more in the sport than most people could ever dream of.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire