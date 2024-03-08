Ohio State football adds Australian punter Nick McLarty to 2024 class

Ohio State has added a scholarship punter in the 2024 class.

Nick McLarty, a 6-foot-7, 255 Australian punter, committed to the Buckeyes' 2024 class Friday after visiting campus Thursday. McLarty had multiple scholarship offers, including one from Utah.

McLarty will be one of three punters on the Ohio State roster this fall along with Joe McGuire and Hadi Jawad, who transferred from Wayne State in January.

"After conversations with coach Ryan Day, I'm (honored) to announce I've received and committed to a full scholarshop to The Ohio State University," McLarty wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'd firstly like to thank coach Rob Keys and coach Gunner Daniel for the hospitality this week and (truly) believing in me. I cannot wait to work alongside the both of you at OSU.

"To my coaches and mentors at (The Gridiron Academy), Darren Bennet, Sav Rocca, Dwayne Armstrong and Aaron Perez... I truly can't thank you enough for the effort you guys have put in while training me in Australia which has led me receiving this wonderful opportunity.

"To my family and friends who also have shaped my development and supported this dream, I am blessed to have you in my life as this new journey begins."

Ohio State has a history of Australian-born punters including Jesse Mirco, who has handled punting duties for the past three seasons before transferring to Vanderbilt this offseason.

McLarty is one of two special teams players in Ohio State's 2024 class along with long snapper Morrow Evans, who will enter the program as a preferred walk-on.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Punter Nick McLarty commits to Ohio State football 2024 class