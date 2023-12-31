Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco enters NCAA transfer portal after Cotton Bowl

Ohio State's 2023 starting punter has entered the transfer portal.

Jesse Mirco, who ended his third season with the Buckeyes with an eight-punt performance against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, entered the transfer portal Saturday.

Mirco joins Ohio State kicker Parker Lewis, who entered the portal, but still worked with the Buckeyes through their Cotton Bowl loss.

A member of the 2021 class, Mirco was a three-year starter for Ohio State at punter, accumulating 130 punts for an average of 43.9 yards per kick.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco (29) punts during the third quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3.

In 2023, Mirco averaged 43.5 yards on 50 punts.

Mirco recorded a career-high 386 punting yards against the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl having exceeded 300 yards only one other time: Ohio State's 21-7 road win against Northwestern Nov. 5, 2022.

During the 2023 regular season, Mirco exceeded four punts in a game once: Ohio State's Oct. 21 win against Penn State.

Mirco, an Australian native, was trained by ProKick Australia, which also trained former Ohio State punter Cameron Johnston.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jesse Mirco, Ohio State punter, enters NCAA transfer portal