Ohio State cracks top three in On3’s quarterback unit rankings

For the second straight season the starting quarterback job for the Ohio State football team isn’t set in stone. With a lot of talent in the quarterback room, head coach Ryan Day will have a big decision on his hands when it comes time to decide which quarterback to roll with.

On3’s college football columnist, Jesse Simonton, is high on Ohio State’s options at quarterback headed into next season as he ranked the Buckeyes second on his quarterback unit rankings in an article released last week.

Ohio State’s quarterback room has a great mix of experience and young talent giving the Buckeyes a lot of good options at the position for the 2024 season and beyond.

Will Howard is the favorite to land the starting position for 2024 as the Kansas State transfer made 34 appearances and 27 starts in his four seasons with the Wildcats. He threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while adding 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in 2023.

Will Howard has some ELITE throws Watch out for his ascension at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/Jz2w7dwKrc — Hail Mary Sports (@hailmarysportss) May 2, 2024

Julian Sayin, the top ranked quarterback in the 2024 class who transferred to the Buckeyes from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement has received high praise in the spring practice period and even shed his black stripe in April.

It would be a remarkable feat for a true freshman to start at quarterback for the Buckeyes but Sayin has the talent to at least compete for the job this season and has a bright future moving forward.

Ohio State true freshman QB Julian Sayin lost his black stripe today following the 12th practice of spring ball. Here is when every other Ohio State true freshman quarterback lost their black stripe since Urban Meyer brought the tradition to OSU in 2012. pic.twitter.com/rZglzFOmF1 — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) April 8, 2024

Devin Brown, who backed up Kyle McCord last season is another option. The former four-star recruit in the 2022 class made six appearances last season and had a solid showing at the spring game in April.

The Buckeyes also have two good developmental quarterbacks in Lincoln Kienholz and Air Noland. Kienholz was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. Noland, also a high four-star, will have his first season with the Buckeyes in the fall. Each of them likely won’t contend for the starting job this season but could also be a factor in the future.

