Black Stripe Alert! Freshman phenom Julian Sayin loses black stripe

They say this kid is pretty good. Freshman phenom Julian Sayin has lost his black stripe and is officially a member of the brotherhood. Sayin originally committed to Alabama but in the wake of Nick Saban’s unexpected retirement, the five-star quarterback entered the transfer portal and chose Ohio State.

Sayin was ranked as the No. 3 overall quarterback in the 2024 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Some saw the move as a shock as the Buckeyes already had Air Noland who was ranked as the No. 7 overall QB. From all accounts, the Carlsbad, California native is fitting in just fine in Columbus and many who have eyes on the ground say he could be pushing for playing time early.

🚨𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨 We’re just 𝗦𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻 this kid is ELITE, welcome @juliansayin2 💯 pic.twitter.com/JWE5IFkuSM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 8, 2024

We’d be shocked if he gets the nod over Will Howard or Devin Brown this season, but next year… look out. This young man is looking to make a name for himself in Scarlet and Gray.

