O'Brien & Bostock among six released by Notts

John Bostock scored an 87th-minute equaliser as Notts County won the 2022-23 National League play-off final on penalties [Getty Images]

Six players involved in Notts County's promotion from the National League in 2022-23 have been released by the League Two club.

Hugely experienced ex-Celtic midfielder Jim O'Brien, who was placed in interim charge along with first-team coaches Tom Weal and Joao Alves when former manager Luke Williams left for Swansea City in January, is leaving after more than five years.

Right-back Richard Brindley also joined the club in 2019, while midfielder John Bostock, whose former sides include Crystal Palace and Tottenham, will also not have his deal extended.

In an open message to fans on Sunday, Brindley said his "one objective" during his "memorable" time at the club had been to achieve promotion.

"There are some talented players and great people behind the scenes who I am grateful to have crossed paths with, winning many games and fighting for promotion," the 30-year-old added.

Defenders Aden Baldwin and Tobi Adebayo and 20-year-old forward Luther Munakandafa, who has been repeatedly loaned out since 2022, will be departing.

Goalkeeper Aidan Stone, defender Connell Rawlinson and winger Will Randall have been transfer-listed, but Geraldo Bajrami has been offered a new deal and Notts have taken up a one-year extension on Cedwyn Scott’s terms.

"We kind of know where we need to strengthen and what we need to bring in," Magpies manager Stuart Maynard told BBC Radio Nottingham after his side's closing 1-0 defeat at bottom side Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

"It's about identifying players and making sure we can be stronger defensively and combat the opposition."

Former Wealdstone boss Maynard has won five and lost 11 of his 19 games, guiding Notts to a 14th-placed finish.