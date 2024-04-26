Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt gets selected at No. 5 by Los Angeles Chargers

Notre Dame offensive tackle joe alt didn’t have to wait long during the NFL draft to hear his name called.

With the No. 5 the Los Angeles Chargers took the monstrous to bolster its offensive line. It is no surprise that Alt was taken so high, the writing had been on the wall since he took over the starting spot his freshman year.

Alt moves onto the NFL as one of the more highly decorated Notre Dame linemen as he was a two-time All-American, with this past season earning the unique distinction of being a unanimous selection.

You also have to give a lot of credit to the Irish coaching staff for finding him and accelerating his development.

Congrats Joe, we will be rooting for you, but not necessarily your new head coach.

