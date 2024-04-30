Notre Dame football writer takes photos of Los Angeles Coliseum

Our friends at Fighting Irish Wire respect the Notre Dame-USC rivalry. The desire to beat USC is intense among Notre Dame fans and followers, and we thirst for victory over the Irish to the same considerable degree. Yet, while this is a contentious rivalry which matters a lot to both fan bases, there is also a climate of mutual respect. We both appreciate and honor the tradition which is part of this rivalry. We see each other as worthy and formidable opponents, and we look forward to every game in the Los Angeles Coliseum and Notre Dame Stadium.

With all of this as background, it’s worth noting that Fighting Irish Wire staff writer Geoffrey Clark was able to take a tour of the venerable Los Angeles Coliseum and take some pictures of USC football’s great citadel.

Here’s more from Clark at Fighting Irish Wire:

“Here are various views of the field, club levels, historical markers, and even Will Ferrell’s private suite. You’ll also see Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy make appearances. Enjoy these images even if they might be difficult for you to stomach.”

That last detail is really interesting. How many people know there are plaques honoring Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy, Notre Dame’s two greatest football coaches, at the Coliseum? This photo gallery from Clark is very much worth your time. You’ll note he took photos of USC’s great wins over Notre Dame, posted in the innards of the Coliseum itself.

