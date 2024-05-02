North Carolina set to play non-conference game in Hawaii

The 2024-25 college basketball season is still months away but we are already getting a look at North Carolina’s non-conference schedule.

With the Tar Heels set to participate in the Maui Invitational in 2024, the Tar Heels will make the trip a little earlier. They will face off against Hawaii on the road in November, just days before the Maui Invitational.

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein confirmed the non-conference game on Wednesday. It’s a game that was set to take place in 2020 but with the COVID-19 pandemic moving the games to North Carolina, the two teams didn’t get to face off.

Schedule Note: North Carolina will play a road game at Hawaii next season prior to the 2024 Maui Invitational. Game was originally scheduled for 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID. https://t.co/GTckitDXB3 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 1, 2024

The Maui Invitational field is also loaded in 2024 as well. Joining UNC in the field are Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State, Dayton, Memphis, Michigan State, and the defending national champion UConn.

The event will take place Nov. 25-27, 2024 at the historic Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. UNC’s matchup at Hawaii will take place on November 22nd.

This will be the sixth meeting between the two teams all time with all but one taking place in Hawaii. UNC’s last trip to Hawaii resulted in a 83-68 victory in 2016.

The non-conference schedule for UNC also includes home games vs. Elon and La Salle as well as a road game at Kansas. There is a neutral site game against Florida in the Jumpman Invitational. They will also play in the CBS Sports Classic against either UCLA or Ohio State.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire