UNC basketball set to face off against SEC foe in 2024 Jumpman Inviational

For the third-straight year, the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s and women’s basketball programs will compete in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.

After defeating Michigan in 2022 and then Oklahoma in 2023, UNC will now face off against Florida in the 2024 event per reports. Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today is reporting that the matchups for the 2024 event are finalized months ahead of the actual event taking place in December.

While Rothstein is reporting that UNC and Florida will face off and Michigan and Oklahoma will meet, there is no official announcement or timetable just yet. There are no official dates and times either.

However, the event will take place in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, once again.

The event was created a few years back to showcase Jordan Brand schools with some fun non-conference matchups. With this being the third year of the event, there is no word on the future plans for the event in terms of adding teams or rotating the matchups on a three-year basis.

Florida had a bounce-back season a year ago, reaching the NCAA Tournament before losing in the first round. They were without standout big man Micah Handlogten who suffered a fracture in his leg during the SEC Tournament.

The Gators will likely be a Top 25 team entering this season and should be a tough matchup for the Tar Heels.

