UNC basketball moves up in rankings after Cade Tyson commitment

North Carolina received good news on Sunday afternoon with Belmont wing Cade Tyson pledging his commitment to the Tar Heels out of the transfer portal. It was the first addition for UNC out of the portal, as it fills a need on the wing with the departure of Harrison Ingram.

Not only should this move help fill a need but it also helped the Tar Heels move up in the early Top 25 and 1 rankings on CBSSports.com. Gary Parrish updated his rankings on Monday afternoon, moving UNC up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3.

The Tar Heels jumped Iowa State as Parrish writes:

This ranking is based on Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels returning three of the top five scorers – specifically RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble – from a team that won the ACC regular-season title and secured a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. UNC is also adding a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Ian Jackson and Drake Powell – plus Belmont transfer Cade Tyson – that should give the program a chance to make a 22nd appearance in the Final Four.

North Carolina’s roster did get better from where it was at in the offseason after losing Ingram to the NBA. With Hubert Davis having to replace three starters, this is a good addition as it gives them a legit threat on the perimeter.

There could be other moves coming which should help the Tar Heels’ ranking even more.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire