No excuses for Steelers QBs Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

Everywhere you look, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 draft haul is hailed as one of the league’s best. And it’s no surprise why. While a class can’t be fairly judged for another few seasons, on the surface, the Steelers hit the bullseye with nearly every pick.

Without moving an inch, Omar Khan and Andy Weidl scored a rare blend of best player available meets need, meets fit, meets value. And that’s just with their offensive line. With an eye toward the future, they snagged three defenders who can work their way up to starting roles.

There are simply no excuses for quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as far as protection goes. The styles in which both play require a staunch line to make it work. What started with then-rookie Broderick Jones and veteran guard James Daniels has expanded with three offensive line picks in Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick. Tackle, center and guard were all positions Pittsburgh desperately needed to fill with players who weren’t heading elsewhere as quickly as they arrived.

Should the unit’s performance all come together as beautifully as the class was constructed, whoever starts under center will flourish.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire