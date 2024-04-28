Steelers rookie OT Troy Fautanu gets new Jersey number

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected offensive tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Fautanu gives the steals an athletic, physical offensive tackle to pair up with Broderick Jones.

In college, Fautanu wore number 55 but according to the team, based on a video on social media, he is making the switch over to number 76.

Most NFL draft pundits felt like despite playing tackle in college, Fautanu’s NFL future might be on the interior. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed this after the pick and said the team views him as a tackle. This means Fautanu’s addition should mean the Steelers can move Broderick Jones to left tackle, the spot he was drafted to play in 2023.

