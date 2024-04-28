New Steelers C Zach Frazier shows ultimate tough-guy move in college

In the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected former West Virginia center Zach Fraizer. Frazier is a mauler with a powerful punch and the ability to finish every play. He’s also one of the toughest dudes you will ever come across.

If you want an example of just how tough Frazier is, here ya go. In the Mountaineers final game of the 2023 college football season, Frazier broke his leg on his team’s final drive. Frazier had the presence to know his team had no timeouts remaining so he couldn’t just lay down on the field and wait for help to arrive.

So instead he got up and did a three-limbed bear crawl off the field as fast as he could to make sure his team could keep marching down the field and waste no time on him.

Zach Frazier literally broke his leg and got himself off the field because his team didn’t have any timeouts remaining… Steelers got a good onepic.twitter.com/7bMPB2KLBV — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) April 27, 2024

If you want a follow-up just consider when Frazier addressed the media after being selected by the Steelers he declared he was 100 percent healthy despite suffering the broken leg in late November of 2023.

