Steelers GM Omar Khan says team had chance to trade down

There were plenty of options for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they went on the clock with the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. We immediately wondered if the Steelers would consider a trade back to stockpile extra picks and still get one of their top-rated guys.

According to Steelers General Manager Omar Khan, the team had opportunities to trade back but head coach Mike Tomlin quickly interjected and said that Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu was their top-rated guy and they weren’t going to move off of him as the pick. Had the team moved back, they still could have landed an excellent player but clearly, Fautanu was their guy.

Tomlin called Fautanu a “black and gold type of a guy” and says the team views him as a tackle, not a center. The Steelers have three picks on day two of the draft and should have an opportunity to continue to build the offense with a starting center and wide receiver.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire