Steelers GM Omar Khan says trade up for Broderick Jones came quickly

When the Pittsburgh Steelers brain trust of general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media and noted they aren’t overly interested in trading up in the first round on Thursday. But this wasn’t the case in the 2023 NFL draft.

Last year Pittsburgh moved up from pick No. 17 to pick No. 14 in order to land offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The move came as a big surprise to fans and analysts and according to Khan, this wasn’t planned in advance and came together in a rush.

That one came together on Thursday,” Khan said. “I wouldn’t say with three minutes left on the clock, but it was pretty close to us being on the clock.”

There are a few players we could see the Steelers working a quick trade on Thursday night to land but it won’t be a Jones situation. If wide receiver Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers slides, it would make sense or maybe one of the top offensive tackles forces a repeat of last year.

