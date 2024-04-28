No. 17 Georgia baseball team defeats No. 1 Texas A&M to salvage final game of SEC series

If not for one bad inning, the Texas A&M baseball team would've swept another SEC foe this weekend at Blue Bell Park in College Station.

The No. 1 Aggies (38-6, 15-6 SEC) lost by a final score of 5-4 to No. 17 Georgia on Saturday night in the second half of a doubleheader. The Bulldogs scored all of their runs in the top of the seventh inning to seize control. Texas A&M responded with 2 in the bottom half of the frame but ultimately fell short.

On Friday evening, the Aggies earned a 5-2 victory versus Georgia. Texas A&M tallied 19 unanswered runs on Saturday afternoon to overcome an early 9-run deficit and beat the Bulldogs 19-9 in seven innings.

The Aggies racked up 9 hits and 4 walks in the series finale. Three Texas A&M batters recorded multiple hits: sophomore Jace LaViolette and juniors, Braden Montgomery and Ali Camarillo.

A midweek matchup against Tarleton on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. will conclude the five-game homestand at Olsen Field. The Aggies then head to the Bayou for a three-game SEC set at LSU next weekend.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 17 Georgia baseball team defeats No. 1 Texas A&M to salvage final game of SEC series