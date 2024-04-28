No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team allows 9 runs in first inning and still crushes No. 17 Georgia

Before inclement weather comes down in College Station this weekend, the Texas A&M baseball team has been pouring on the runs against SEC rival Georgia.

The No. 1 Aggies (38-5, 15-5 SEC) beat the No. 17 Bulldogs (30-12, 9-11) by a final score of 19-9 in seven innings on Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park in the first half of a doubleheader to conclude the three-game set.

Texas A&M beat Georgia 5-2 on Friday night at Olsen Field. The Aggies are going for the sweep tonight rather than Sunday afternoon due to forecasted weather.

After the Bulldogs plated 9 runs in the top of the first inning, Texas A&M responded with 8 in the bottom half of the frame and 1 in the third to tie the game. The Aggies added 8 in the sixth and 2 in the seventh to trigger the 10-run mercy rule in their favor after trailing by 9 runs earlier in the contest.

First pitch of the series finale is at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team allows 9 runs in first inning and still crushes No. 17 Georgia