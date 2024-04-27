No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team defeats No. 17 Georgia to begin SEC series in College Station

The Texas A&M baseball team continued to prove why it is the best team in the nation with another win against a ranked opponent to begin the weekend.

The No. 1 Aggies (37-5, 14-5 SEC) beat No. 17 Georgia (30-11, 9-10) by a final score of 5-2 on Friday night at Blue Bell Park to begin a three-game SEC set.

The Bulldogs took an early lead with 1 run in the top of the first inning. Texas A&M responded with 1 in the second and fourth, respectively, to seize the advantage. Georgia tied the game in the top of the fifth but the Aggies added 2 in the sixth and 1 in the seventh to earn the series opening victory.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager (8-0) earned the win on the bump by tossing 6.0 frames and allowing 5 hits, 2 runs and 2 walks with 6 strikeouts on 90 pitches. Senior LHP Evan Aschenbeck tallied his 7th save of the season by tossing the final 2.2 scoreless innings, giving up 1 hit and 1 hit by pitch with 3 Ks on 30 pitches.

Texas A&M and Georgia will conclude the series at Olsen Field on Saturday with a doubleheader. Sunday's game had been moved up to forecasted inclement weather. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CST and Game 3 is tentatively set for 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team defeats No. 17 Georgia to begin SEC series in College Station