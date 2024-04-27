Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle discusses SEC series opening win vs. No. 17 Georgia

"I thought this was a very well played baseball game by both teams. We happened to get a few more swings than they did. I thought both teams pitched really well, especially given the conditions. When the few mistakes were made, they were hit and they made maybe one or two more than we did. It was an awesome game, Georgia played good, was super physical and was super impressed by their pitching staff too," Schlossnagle recalled. "(Prager) did awesome. The whole theme through the whole weekend is the wind is blowing out and they're a great team, so what are you going to do about it? There's nothing you can do about it, all you can do is execute pitches.

"The team that throws the most strikes in the weekend will probably win the series."