Texas A&M senior second baseman Ted Burton reflects on victory vs. No. 17 Georgia to start SEC series
On Friday evening at Blue Bell Park, the No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team was able to earn a 5-2 SEC win versus No. 17 Georgia thanks to winning plays, like a defensive web gem from senior second baseman Ted Burton.
"I actually got up a little concerned that I tore something. It was a good spot to do it and I was glad that I was able to stretch out for my teammates," Burton explained. "I've gotta give credit to our training staff. I'm with them everyday and they just put so much energy into us. All credit to them making for us feel our best.
"That's what make this team great is a lot of the time it's Jace, Braden and Gavin, even Jackson Appel, they're just unbelievable. Just one through nine, you never know who is going to play the best and who is going to be player of the game, so that makes it special."
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M senior second baseman Ted Burton reflects on victory vs. No. 17 Georgia to start SEC series