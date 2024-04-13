After Nick Saban hypes crowd, Jalen Milroe delights in Kalen DeBoer's 1st A-Day | Toppmeyer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – He’s the world’s most overqualified hype man now, and Nick Saban fulfilled his role by warming up the crowd.

As Saban told Alabama faithful assembled Saturday before A-Day, he’s “one of the fans now.”

“I’m one of you,” Saban said during a pregame captain’s ceremony.

Really, though, he’s not. Saban no longer coaches Alabama, but that doesn’t equate him to the 72,358 fans who attended coach Kalen DeBoer’s first A-Day on a warm day at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

He’s the GOAT. The now-retired GOAT. Alabama fans gave Saban a hero’s welcome while he performed ambassador and dignitary duties before kickoff.

Saban didn’t monopolize the fanfare.

Fans lined up several rows deep for the pregame Walk of Champions. Children perched on adults' shoulders to get their first peek at DeBoer's team. DeBoer waited outside the stadium to greet his players.

Then the game began, and Saban watched from a press box booth while DeBoer’s first A-Day ushered in a flurry offense, deep passes and long runs.

Welcome to the new era of Alabama football.

“This was a special day,” DeBoer said.

If Saturday is a fair indicator, DeBoer will invigorate Alabama's offense. A word of caution: Spring games aren’t often a fair indicator. Nonetheless, I came away impressed by Jalen Milroe’s deep completions to transfer Germie Bernard and the gaping holes the first-string offensive line repeatedly opened for running backs.

Within his first nine plays, Milroe had led two 75-yard touchdown drives.

What a contrast from last year’s A-Day, when Milroe and backup quarterback Ty Simpson threw interceptions on consecutive plays, and the O-line got worked over.

Milroe and Simpson each fared fine Saturday, and Alabama’s starting quarterback exited spring practice praising his new coach.

“The coaching staff is really confident in me, and that pushes me even more, because I have a coaching staff that’s all for me, and that’s pushing me to be great,” Milroe said.

What Jalen Milroe said about Kalen DeBoer

Milroe sure sounds all-in on DeBoer’s offense. Judging from A-Day, he’s comfortable in this system.

“They instill confidence in me,” Milroe said of DeBoer and his staff. “They are so passionate and so confident in me. Each and every day when I speak to them, they speak light into me. That’s big. When you have a coach who speaks this positive reinforcement into you, that makes you want to play even better, play even harder.”

If Milroe enjoys pass protection like this, he could deliver a special season. Alabama allowed too many sacks last season. The offensive line, a backbone for much of Saban’s dynasty, became a wart that top opponents exploited.

On Saturday, Jam Miller kept running through yawning holes, and Milroe had enough time to locate Bernard for a 52-yard beauty thrown perfectly into the mitts of his potential new favorite target.

I saw no quarterback controversy. Simpson showed a steady hand as Milroe’s backup, but that’s what he remains. This remains Milroe’s show. I’m fascinated to see him work with a coach who developed Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. into a Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Milroe possesses that sort of upside.

“I’m starving to be great,” Milroe said.

Alabama’s offense didn’t look great all day, but it looked darn good early, before the defense asserted a second-half advantage. Even so, I thought the absence of departed stars like edge rushers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell and defensive backs Caleb Downs and Kool-Aid McKinstry appeared notable.

Alabama's tackling didn’t meet DeBoer’s expectations.

“You want to see those tackles made by the defense,” DeBoer said, an assessment his predecessor surely would share. “We’ve been pretty sure with our tackling up until the early part of the scrimmage today."

How Alabama football transitioned from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer

Since his hire, DeBoer superbly balanced keeping some Alabama traditions while putting his own fingerprints on the program. He led the team onto the field while AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” played, retaining Saban's soundtrack.

DeBoer kept alive the A-Day meal tradition, too, with the winning side being treated to a steak dinner and the losing squad getting franks and beans.

At Alabama, some things don’t change. But, some did, as we were reminded Saturday.

Saban serves as a dignified hype man, while DeBoer steers the program.

Milroe and the offense could delight in those changes.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

