Nick Saban at the Masters: Retired Alabama football coach talks golf, chores, Miss Terry

Prior to his retirement as Alabama's football coach, Nick Saban likely would be spending this weekend gearing up for the Crimson Tide's spring football game.

But this year, well into his fourth month of retirement, Saban instead is taking in the Augusta National Golf Club for the 88th Masters Tournament. He joined ESPN's Lauren Rutledge on the network's "Welcome to the Masters" show leading into Friday's second round and gave an update on how retirement is going.

Among the topics of discussion was whether Miss Terry, Saban's wife, has gotten tired of him yet. His response, well, shows a completely different side of Saban than Crimson Tide fans saw out of him for 17 seasons on the sidelines.

"The day after I retired, I got the 12 Commandments of Retirement," Saban said. "So I've tried to live by them, but I've found out that if I do my chores then I can go play golf. So I get up early and get my chores done and then it's like, 'Now do I have a free pass to go do what I want to do?'"

Miss Terry has Coach Saban finish his chores before he can golf 😆 pic.twitter.com/t19WupoY8x — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2024

When further asked by Rutledge what exactly Miss Terry has the seven-time national championship coach doing, Saban began quickly ripping them off as if he was breaking down a defense:

"I make my bed, I take the garbage out. I have to wait for her to eat together. And I have to leave a little food as that is polite to tell people that you thought it was really good, which I grew up cleaning up my plate. So that's not kosher anymore," Saban said.

Saban will make his official broadcasting debut in two weeks when he joins ESPN's coverage of the NFL draft in Detroit. He will also join the Emmy award-winning 'College Gameday' during the season.

Speaking of the draft, he told Rutledge that someone from ESPN has already assured him that he will have an abundance of Little Debbie snack cakes there for him to enjoy.

"I talked to the lady that is going to be on 'Gameday,' she said she is all set with Little Debbies and I said, 'At least you have your priorities right," Saban said laughing.

Nick Saban WILL be eating Little Debbie’s during ESPN NFL Draft coverage: pic.twitter.com/0gaNtZHLAg — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) April 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban at the Masters: Former Alabama football coach talks golf