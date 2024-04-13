Kadyn Proctor among notables spotted at Alabama football A-Day

Kadyn Proctor, who started at left tackle for Alabama football's SEC championship team last season, is just steps away from returning to Alabama. Quite literally.

Proctor, who announced after the retirement of former coach Nick Saban that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal, spent the spring term at Iowa. But apparently playing for his home-state school wasn't what he thought it'd be, because the Iowa native announced several weeks ago that he intended to enter the portal again to return to Alabama.

It certainly looked that way Saturday, as Proctor was spotted watching the Crimson Tide's annual A-Day spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium by Tuscaloosa News intern Cade Hampton.

Former/future Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor spotted at A-Day pic.twitter.com/hXzTv7mX7Y — Cade Hampton (@cadebh13) April 13, 2024

Proctor was a five-star recruit out of high school who struggled early in the season in a difficult role as a true freshman starter at left tackle. By midseason, he was sharing the job with Elijah Pritchett, but eventually took the role back full-time and improved significantly over the second half of the season.

Alabama lost JC Latham at the right tackle position to early entry in the NFL draft, so Proctor's return is a welcome addition to the UA roster, although he won't be able to enroll until after he's re-entered the spring portal, which officially opens on April 15.

Others spotted at A-Day: former Alabama QB and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Bryce Young, former Alabama CB Terrion Arnold, former Alabama kicker Will Reichard, and five-star wide recruit Ryan Williams, who will enroll at Alabama this summer. Several members of Alabama's Final Four basketball team, led by coach Nate Oats and guard Mark Sears, were honored on the field as well.

Official attendance at A-Day was 72,358.

GONE AND BACK: Kadyn Proctor intends to enter transfer portal, return to Alabama football, he tells On3

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kadyn Proctor among notables spotted at Alabama football A-Day