NFL Week 18: Former Vols’ stats

Week 18 of the NFL season has concluded.

The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.

In Week 18, Emmanuel Moseley returned from injured reserve for San Francisco, helping clinch a playoff spot.

Philadelphia’s Derek Barnett did not play against Dallas.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 18 are listed below.

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): Did not play

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): COVID-19 reserve list

Dustin Colquitt (Cleveland Browns): 4 punts, 150 yards

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 5 tackles, 1 interception

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackles, 3 assists

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Luke Stocker (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats

Nigel Warrior (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle, 2 assists

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 tackle, 2 assists

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 30 carries, 146 yards, 2 receptions, 16 yards

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 4 carries, 11 yards, 1 reception, 1 yard

Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 1 tackle, 2 assists

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 6 receptions, 94 yards, 2 touchdowns

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 5 tackles, 1 assist, 1 interception

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 1 attempt, 1 yard, 4 punts, 209 yards

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Played, no stats

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 touchdown

