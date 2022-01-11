NFL Week 18: Former Vols’ stats
Week 18 of the NFL season has concluded.
The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.
In Week 18, Emmanuel Moseley returned from injured reserve for San Francisco, helping clinch a playoff spot.
Philadelphia’s Derek Barnett did not play against Dallas.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 18 are listed below.
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): Did not play
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): COVID-19 reserve list
(AP Photo/David Dermer)
Dustin Colquitt (Cleveland Browns): 4 punts, 150 yards
(AP Photo/David Richard)
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 5 tackles, 1 interception
Syndication: The Record
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackles, 3 assists
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Luke Stocker (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nigel Warrior (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle, 2 assists
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 tackle, 2 assists
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 30 carries, 146 yards, 2 receptions, 16 yards
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 4 carries, 11 yards, 1 reception, 1 yard
Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 1 tackle, 2 assists
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 6 receptions, 94 yards, 2 touchdowns
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 5 tackles, 1 assist, 1 interception
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 1 attempt, 1 yard, 4 punts, 209 yards
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Played, no stats
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 touchdown
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
