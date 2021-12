NFL Week 15: Former Vols’ stats

In this article:

Week 15 of the NFL season concluded Tuesday with two postponed games being played.

In Tuesday’s games, Philadelphia defeated Washington, 27-17, and the Rams were victorious against Seattle, 20-10.

The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 15 are listed below.

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 1 reception, 15 yards

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackles, 1 assist

Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): Played, no stats

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 3 punts, 159 yards

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 1 tackle, 1 assist

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 tackles, 1 assist

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 11 carries, 18 yards, 2 receptions, 5 yards

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 3 receptions, 28 yards, 1 touchdown

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 11 carries, 18 yards, 2 receptions, 13 yards

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 6 receptions, 112 yards

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 assists

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): 1 assist

Dustin Colquitt (Cleveland Browns): 7 punts, 313 yards

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 2 tackles, 1 assist

