NFL draft picks 2023: Live updates, tracker for Saturday's Rounds 4-7

The 2023 NFL draft is entering its final stretch.

After an exciting run on quarterbacks and handful of trades defined the first round, Day 2 followed up with several notable names finding their landing spots. But as the draft wraps up Saturday with the final four rounds, there are still plenty of talented players available who can help teams in the near future. And several of college football's biggest stars from last season are still unaccounted for as they look to launch their pro careers.

Check back with USA TODAY Sports throughout Saturday for updates to our live tracker listing all of the Day 3 picks.

The 2023 NFL Draft logo on the main stage at Union Station.

Round 4

103. New Orleans Saints (from Chicago Bears)

104. Las Vegas Raiders (from Houston Texans)

105. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans through Arizona Cardinals)

106. Indianapolis Colts

107. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

108. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

109. Las Vegas Raiders

110. Indianapolis Colts (from Tennessee Titans through)

111. Cleveland Browns

112. New York Jets

113. Atlanta Falcons

114. Carolina Panthers

115. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans Saints)

116. Green Bay Packers

117. New England Patriots

118. Washington Commanders

119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions)

120. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

122. Arizona Cardinals (from Miami Dolphins through Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions)

123. Seattle Seahawks

124. Baltimore Ravens

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota Vikings)

127. Jacksonville Jaguars

128. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants)

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills)

131. Cincinnati Bengals

132. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers through Carolina Panthers)

133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles)

134. Kansas City Chiefs

135. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

Round 5

136. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago Bears)

137. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona Cardinals)

138. Indianapolis Colts

139. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos through Detroit Lions)

140. Cleveland Browns (from Los Angeles Rams)

141. Indianapolis Colts (from Las Vegas Raiders)

142. Cleveland Browns

143. New York Jets

144. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta Falcons)

145. Carolina Panthers

146. New Orleans Saints

147. Tennessee Titans

148. Chicago Bears (from New England Patriots through Baltimore Ravens)

149. Green Bay Packers

150. Washington Commanders

151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

152. Detroit Lions

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154. Seattle Seahawks

155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins)

156. Los Angeles Chargers

157. Baltimore Ravens

158. Minnesota Vikings

159. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions)

160. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New York Giants)

161. Los Angeles Rams (from Dallas Cowboys through Houston Texans)

162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo Bills)

163. Cincinnati Bengals

164. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers)

165. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans Saints through Philadelphia Eagles)

166. Kansas City Chiefs

167. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

168. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

169. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

170. New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers; compensatory selection)

171. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

172. New York Giants (compensatory selection)

173. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

174. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas Raiders; compensatory selection)

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

176. Indianapolis Colts (from Dallas Cowboys; compensatory selection)

177. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

Round 6

178. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago Bears through Miami Dolphins)

179. Green Bay Packers (from Houston Texans through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

180. Arizona Cardinals

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis Colts)

182. Los Angeles Rams

183. Denver Broncos (from Denver Broncos through Detroit Lions)

184. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas Raiders)

185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New York Jets)

186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta Falcons)

187. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers)

188. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints through Houston Texans)

189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans)

190. Cleveland Browns

191. Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers through Los Angeles Rams)

192. New England Patriots

193. Washington Commanders

194. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit Lions)

195. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197. Miami Dolphins

198. Seattle Seahawks

199. Baltimore Ravens

200. Los Angeles Chargers

201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota Vikings)

202. Jacksonville Jaguars

203. Las Vegas Raiders (from Houston Texans through New York Giants)

204. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

205. Buffalo Bills

206. Cincinnati Bengals

207. Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco 49ers through Houston Texans and New York Jets)

208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)

209. New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs)

210. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

211. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)

212. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

213. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

214. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection)

215. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection)

216. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

217. Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas Cityt Chiefs; compensatory selection)

Round 7

218. Chicago Bears

219. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans through Minnesota Vikings)

220. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos through San Francisco 49ers)

223. Los Angeles Rams

224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas Raiders)

225. Atlanta Falcons

226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)

227. New Orleans Saints

228. Tennessee Titans

229. Cleveland Browns

230. Philadelphia Eagles (from New York Jets through Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans)

231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Washington Commanders

234. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit Lions through Los Angeles Rams)

236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

237. Seattle Seahawks

238. Miami Dolphins

239. Los Angeles Chargers

240. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens through New York Giants)

241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota Vikings through Denver Broncos)

242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

243. New York Giants

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. New England Patriots (from Buffalo Bills through Atlanta Falcons)

246. Cincinnati Bengals

247. San Francisco 49ers

248. Philadelphia Eagles

249. Detroit Lions (from Kansas City Chiefs)

250. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

251. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Los Angeles Rams; compensatory selection)

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

253. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

254. New York Giants (compensatory selection)

255. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

256. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

257. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

258. Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)

259. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)

