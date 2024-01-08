NFL Black Monday tracker: Arthur Smith reportedly out in Atlanta

Arthur Smith is out as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons as the NFL's Black Monday news cycle begins. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The first domino has fallen in the Black Monday NFL coaching cycle.

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith, the team confirmed Sunday night. Smith finished 7-10 for the third straight season, with an overall record of 21-30 as Falcons head coach and no playoff appearances.

Moreover, he seemed to have an envious stable of skill players at his disposal, such as tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson, yet could never quite get the offense on track.

Who will join Smith looking for a new job? Three head coaches had previously been fired this season: the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels, the Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley. Additionally, two general managers, the Raiders' Dave Ziegler and the Chargers' Tom Telesco, were also let go.

Keep up with all the changes in some of the NFL's top jobs right here with Yahoo Sports.