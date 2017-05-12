The Spurs thrived without Kawhi Leonard and eliminated the Rockets

NBA fans can be forgiven for not paying special attention to Thursday night’s Western Conference semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. San Antonio’s pregame announcement that Kawhi Leonard would miss the contest with the ankle injury he suffered late in Game 5 appeared to tilt the balance too heavily in the favor of the host Rockets. While the Rockets failed to put away the Kawhi-less Spurs on Tuesday, the team with the third-best record in the league this season seemed more than capable of putting away a San Antonio squad forced to play without its MVP candidate and the already unavailable Tony Parker. All signs pointed to a Rockets win on Thursday and a winner-take-all Game 7 at AT&T Center on Sunday.

Game 6 did turn out to lack late-game drama — just not in the way anyone expected. The Spurs thrived without Leonard, crushing the Rockets 114-75 to advance to their first Western Conference finals since the title-winning 2014 campaign. San Antonio will be the underdog in that series against the top-seeded Golden State Warriors, but it’s now prudent not to underestimate Gregg Popovich’s team.

Few gave the Spurs much chance to win this series after a Game 1 blowout loss and the injury to Parker, and they just went ahead and won a road close-out game without one of the best players in the sport. Popovich has now defeated every Western Conference team in a playoff series over his storied career as Spurs head coach.

The Spurs handled life without Kawhi by returning to a past offensive approach — elite ball movement. As Leonard has become the Spurs’ focal point, the attack has organized itself around his burgeoning gifts as a scorer and playmaker. Without him, the Spurs lacked any player able to create his own shot, which required spreading the floor and moving the ball to pull the Rockets’ defense out of shape. That plan worked splendidly early — the Spurs shot a stunning 56 percent from the field with 18 assists in the first half. Better yet, those numbers were by no means unsustainable. San Antonio went just 4-of-13 from beyond the arc and got the vast majority of their looks inside the paint. The Spurs led 61-42 at the half, and the Rockets looked sunk.

Houston showed more life after the break, but the general form of the game did not change. San Antonio continued to move the ball, encountered little resistance from a home side that looked exhausted. The Spurs added to the lead in the third and entered the final period up 87-64 before adding to the margin in garbage time.

