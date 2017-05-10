Manu Ginobili's OT block saved Game 5, and maybe the Spurs' season

After an 0-for-the-first-four-games start to the opening round, with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies tied at two games apiece, Manu Ginobili turned in a strong performance in Game 5. He scored 10 points and brought what teammate Patty Mills called “the grandpa juice” with his hustle and tenacity to help lead San Antonio to a win that set them up to advance to Round 2.

The Spurs found themselves in a similar situation against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. A more dire one, in fact, with point guard Tony Parker out for the rest of the season and MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard sidelined late by a nasty ankle injury. But with San Antonio clinging to a three-point lead in the dying seconds of overtime in a pivotal Game 5, the 39-year-old Argentine legend was able to summon up just enough juice to push the Spurs over the finish line one more time.

Ginobili switched onto James Harden in the closing seconds, recovered after the Rockets superstar beat him off the dribble, and swatted the ball out of Harden’s hands before he could unleash a potential game-tying shot attempt with less than a second remaining in OT. No shot. No score. No tie. Spurs win, 110-107, and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Rockets will play to survive in Thursday’s Game 6 in Houston; the Spurs will play for the right to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Leonard scored 22 points on 8-for-21 shooting with 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes to lead San Antonio, but did not play the final 34 seconds of regulation or any of the five-minute overtime session. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich removed Leonard from the game after he struggled to rebound from rolling his left ankle by stepping on Harden’s foot with just over 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. His status will bear watching in the run-up to Game 6; in the moments after Tuesday’s game, though, he said he’d be there.

Mills, inserted into Parker’s place in the starting lineup over Game 4 starter Dejounte Murray, added 20 points (7-for-16 from the field, 5-for-12 from 3-point range) with four assists in a team-high 43 minutes. LaMarcus Aldridge put up loud numbers (18 points, 14 rebounds, nine on the offensive glass), but did so fairly quietly, missing 14 of his 21 shot attempts. Despite getting plenty of opportunities to post up smaller defenders as the Rockets, playing with a shortened rotation and without injured backup big man Nene, frequently featured small-ball lineups, Aldridge often struggled to generate or convert good looks; Harden deserves some credit there, using his strength to body up the taller man.

With Leonard limited and Aldridge struggling, San Antonio needed other contributions. Swingman Jonathon Simmons scored 12 points and snagged three steals, including two in overtime, when he picked up the primary defensive assignment on Harden in Leonard’s absence.

Danny Green battled through some early-game defensive miscues and inconsistency to come up huge late, scoring San Antonio’s final seven points, including a deep 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and a driving and-one layup through contact by Harden, both of which gave San Antonio leads after they’d been tied or trailed for the bulk of the extra session.

And then, there was Ginobili, damn near 40, who is the last man standing from the halcyon days of the Spurs’ championship runs, and who made the right plays at the right times — the explosion for the rare righty dunk late in the second quarter, the slicing drive for a layup around titanic Rockets rim protector Clint Capela to tie the game at 101 with 34.5 seconds left in regulation, the extra passes that set up both of Green’s go-ahead buckets in the final 56 seconds of OT — to remind us all that, all these years later, he’s still a freaking wizard.

“Manu, you know, reached back and gave us one of his Manu performances from past years,” Popovich told reporters during his post-game press conference. “He was a stud. We actually went to him with Kawhi off the court, to generate some offense, to make some things happen, and he did a good job, whether it was distributing it or scoring. He was big for us.”

